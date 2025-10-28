Teenage Daughter Cut Off Her Dad After He Broke His Promise, So His Family Started Attacking Her And Her Mom With Hate Messages
A parent’s promises hold great weight in a child’s heart.
What would you do if your parents were divorced, and the parent you hardly ever saw broke a big promise to you?
Would you let it go, or would you cut them off?
This teenage girl was excited to move into her father’s house.
However, she learned that the room that was promised to her will now be given to her dad’s new wife’s mom.
The drama escalated very quickly after that.
Read the full story below to find out more.
AITAH for telling my dad to never contact me again after he chose his wife’s mom over me?
My (17F) dad’s family and even my mom are telling me that I’m in the wrong.
My parents got divorced when I was 12, and they had 50/50 custody, so I would stay with my dad for a week, then at my mom’s.
This teenage girl’s mom got full custody of her when her dad remarried and moved away.
When I was 14, my dad got married to my stepmom (I refer to her as his wife).
I would only see them on the weekends until they moved, and I only saw them whenever they visited.
My mom got full custody.
Her dad moved back and wanted to do 50/50 custody again.
Anyways, last month they moved back to our city and got a 2-bedroom house.
My dad had promised me the room before he moved back.
He told me he could do 50/50 again if my mom and I were okay with it, and we were.
I was so excited and even picked out furniture and bought stuff to decorate it.
Anyways, they move into the house and invite me. They give me a tour and show me my “room.”
She learned that the bedroom he had promised her was to be given to his new wife’s mom instead.
I asked when I could start putting things in it.
And that’s when they told me that they were actually going to give the room to his wife’s mom.
Since I was going away to college soon, it wasn’t like I was going to use the room much.
They also told me that instead of staying the full week, I can go on the weekends and sleep on their couch if I wanted to.
I said no to that and texted my mom to pick me up.
She decided to completely ghost her dad.
It’s been a month and I ghosted my dad fully.
He even came to try to talk to me, but I was at school.
He’s been contacting my mom, too, which he hates doing.
So, I just decided that I didn’t want to be in his life anymore or have him in mine, even though I barely did.
She told her dad never to contact her again before blocking him and his family.
I talked to my mom and, for someone who hates my dad, she told me that I should just talk to him and spend time with him since I barely got to for 2 years.
I just decided to cut him off. It sounds impulsive, I know.
I sent him a long message detailing how emotionally neglected and unwanted he made me feel. I also told him to never contact me again.
I blocked him and blocked his side of the family.
Now, her mom is being blamed and attacked for what she had decided to do.
In the morning, my mom woke me up at 5 a.m. and asked what I did.
Almost my dad’s entire family have been blowing up her phone asking what she said or did that made me want to cut off my dad.
During school, I even got a few messages from my cousins on Instagram that I forgot to block, insulting me.
My mom showed me some of the messages, and some are insulting both of us.
Her dad apologized, but everyone else in his family was sending hate messages.
My dad even sent a message apologizing to me and said I broke his heart.
His wife is sending disgusting messages towards my mom.
I feel awful because I didn’t expect them to attack not only me but my mom, harshly at that.
I feel like I messed up and want to know if what I did was the right thing.
All she wanted was what she was promised. Sending her insulting messages isn’t going to make her want to spend time with her dad.
Sometimes, walking away is the best way to respond to people who don’t value you.
