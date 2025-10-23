Teenage Girl Has Horrible Pain When She Gets Her Period, But Her Dad Doesn’t Believe Her And Accuses Her Of Overreacting

Imagine being a young teenage girl on vacation with your family when you get your period.

AITA for not forgiving my dad for leaving me behind in a city? I recently had a talk with my dad about what he did when I was 13. Here is what happened when I was 13. I had recently got my first period and was still new to everything. unfortunately my body doesn’t like me very much, so every period is extremely painful to the point I trow up multiple times and feel dizzy almost to the point of fainting. This is important information.

So me, my dad and my little brother (8 at the time) were in Italy for the weekend. I got my period to that time but it wasn’t that bad yet because the pain only comes a bit later. We were walking in a city just strolling around. After a while I felt really nauseous and the pain started to kick in. I asked my dad if we could go back to the place we were staying at because I was in a lot of pain. He said it wasn’t that bad and that I should just ignore it, so we continued walking.

I was falling behind, leaning over in pain, asking my dad again and again if we could go home, which he denied. I started crying because it hurt so bad, mind you I was a child that never cried. He just ignored me and continued walking while I was getting slower. After a while I couldn’t walk anymore and sat down. I looked around and realised that my brother and dad were nowhere to be seen, which scared me so much that I started to have a panic attack.

I continued walking, trying to find them while I had to sit down every few steps. This lastet for probably half an hour, until my sweet little brother came back to get me against our fathers wishes. When I got to the car he was playing games on his phone and ignoring me. When I got in he asked me if I was done having a tantrum. I couldn’t say anything.

When we got back home I laid down on the couch and immodestly fell asleep out of exhaustion and pain. Both my stepmom and dad said I was exaggerating and that it was my fault. Now back to the present me and my dad had a talk because I asked him why he did what he did. He said that he thought I was just acting to get out of walking around.

To his defence I was a really annoying child when they took me on walks, always complaining. But like I said I never cried or even acted like I was that sick. I said that he was cruel for leaving a 13 year old girl alone in a city while in pain. And he said that he never left me, he only went far away enough so that I couldn’t see him.

I still find it horrible. He apologised for it, but I couldn’t forgive him. Now I feel like I am the AH for not forgiving him after what he did. please tell me if I am the AH for not forgiving him.

