Teenage Girl Is Bullied By Stepsiblings, So When She Hears Her Mom Tell Them She Loves Them, She Gets Really Upset

Being bullied is awful, but if it’s at school at least you have a break at home and your parents can advocate for you.

What happens if you live with your bullies and no one is helping you?

That’s the ordeal the teenager in this story is enduring with her family, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my mom how betrayed I feel that she loves my bullies as much as she loves me? I have been bullied for years by Eva and Ben. My mom was best friends with their dad Seth since elementary school. So I grew up knowing them and their dad. When I was 7 they started bullying me because their mom didn’t like mine.

The bullying was just the first part of the misery.

It started with calling me names and went into excluding me and even telling everyone at school embarrassing things that they knew from being around me so much. My mom knew about it and she told their dad and he talked to them. But it didn’t fix anything.

Then their parents divorced, their mom died and my mom and their dad started dating. All of that made them hate me more and the bullying got worse. I lost friends because they targeted them to get them away from me. They even started shoving me and stuff like that. They set up a hate account that got taken down after the school got involved. The bullying was so bad the school were calling my mom and Seth in once a month, sometimes more.

Her mother’s actions made the ordeal even more heartbreaking.

Mom tried being all sweet about it and promising me it would get better. She told me she loved me and would protect me. But she still went along and married their dad and she still acted like we were one family. Eva and Ben hate my mom too. They used to like her and call her their aunt but they treat her like garbage too and they’ve wished me dead to her face before. So I was really hurt when a few days ago mom told them she loved them just as much as she loved me and she would always love them and be there for them and she was so happy we were a family. It felt like my mom stabbed me in the back and she’s the only parent I ever had. My dad likes to ignore that I exist. After hearing mom say that I pulled away from her and I was cold and kind of hostile to her, she picked up on it immediately and asked why I was being like that.

So she confronted her mom.

I told her I heard what she said to Eva and Ben and that I felt betrayed that she could love them as much as me. I told her they put me through hell, they hate me, they wish me dead. And she loves them? I told her clearly I don’t mean as much to her as them because someone who loved me could not love them after all that. She told me I shouldn’t see it like that. And I told her a good mom wouldn’t love them when they want her only child dead. Seth pulled me aside a day after mom and I had that fight and he told me I was being harsh and he’s laid some more ground rules down with his kids but to not take it out on mom. That night at dinner Eva “accidentally” dropped her hot soup all over me. Mom tried to comfort me but I told her I don’t want her near me after what she said. Seth told me that was not an appropriate way to treat my mom and now it’s like I’m the bad guy here. AITA?

Is the mom wrong for caring about her step kids, or is she just trying to be a good stepmom?

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

