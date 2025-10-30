Teenage Retail Worker Is On Her Lunch Break At The Store When An Angry Customer Yells At Her To Get Up And Help Him, But She Flat-Out Refuses

No one likes being bothered during their lunch break… But no one likes waiting in line either.

In today’s tale from retail, a woman shares how she was yelled at for being on a break while a customer was waiting to be helped.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

i do work here! i’m just not working right now 😀 My (f, 20) job used to be very strict about clocking in at the EXACT minute. It didn’t matter if you were 1 minute early, you were never allowed to clock in, even if they needed help. ESPECIALLY being a minor, which I was (17). I got sent on break, and I was just chillin on my phone, completely mindless, munching on a breakfast biscuit, as you do. Suddenly, I hear someone go, ‘Hey!’ and so I look up.

It’s a middle-aged dude and he’s staring at me. ‘Does it take 5 minutes to be helped???’

He was offended.

I apologize to him, and gesture to the line of cars wrapped around the building. We only had 3 people and one of them was on break. ‘I’m sorry sir, it usually doesn’t. It’s a little busy right now, someone will be getting to you as soon as possible.’ He scowls and goes, ‘well, can’t you come help me?’ I apologize again. ‘I’m sorry sir, I’m on break right now.’ He slams his hand on the counter. ‘Okay????? Can you GET UP and come help me?’

He felt entitled to service, but she was on a break.

I kinda just stared at him in bewilderment for a second. I really had no idea how I was supposed to explain this concept to someone, so I just said: ‘um… No…?’ For some reason he ended up staying, and he did get his food and leave. He didn’t even look at me after that conversation. I was just bewildered that someone would ever ask someone on break to get up….?

It was a bit scary.

How entitled are you to a goddamn taco, how greedy are you????? This is my first and probably ONLY meal of the day sir, stop bothering a child💀 I love remembering all the crazy things people pulled on me when I was too scared to react. I was an anxious kid, and conflict really did NOT go down well. I wish I could get a second chance with these idiots.

Don’t we all?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Her response was enough to de-escalate the situation, so it worked well.

