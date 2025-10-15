Teenager Accidentally Broke Her Sister’s Retainer After It Was Left On The Floor, But Instead Of Admitting Her Sister Was At Fault Her Parents Expected Her To Cover The Entire Cost

It’s hard to keep peace in a household when one person refuses to take responsibility for their own things.

AITAH for refusing to pay for my sisters retainers after I stepped on them. AITAH? My younger sister is 15 and always leaves her retainers lying around in random places. Whenever I clean, I find them somewhere unexpected. Today she left them on her very cluttered table.

They must have slipped off because later I walked past and accidentally stepped on them. They were on the floor and because they’re clear, I didn’t even realize what I had stepped on at first.

Now my family is insisting I should pay £180 to replace them. It’s not even about the money for me, it’s about fairness. I feel like it isn’t my fault. She was careless, not me. If I left my iPad on the floor and someone stepped on it, I’d accept that as my responsibility, not blame the person who walked by.

My sister says she left them on the table, but she had been moving stuff around all day and her area was already messy, so it makes sense they fell.

My family is mad at me, but I honestly don’t think this is my responsibility. AITA?

