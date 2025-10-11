Teenage Boy Eats Ice Cream In His Car, But Another Driver Is Really Angry And Starts Honking And Yelling At Him

If you go shopping at a store and manage to get a great parking spot right in front of the store, do you owe it to other customers to leave the spot as quickly as possible, or is it okay to take your time?

In today’s story, one young man was planning to leave the spot quickly, but when another driver got mad that he was taking too long, he decided to retaliate.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for not leaving my parking spot because someone honked at me? So on my (19m) trip to the grocery store, I ended up scoring a non-handicapped parking spot right by the front of the store.. It’s super hot here, so I decided to grab an ice cream bar. I was unwrapping it in my car, fully intending on driving off once opened (so I could eat and drive), when some old man starts honking at me and wildly gesturing at me to get out of the spot.

The man’s anger didn’t have the effect he had hoped.

Now, if I had been eating a meal or something I would’ve understood their frustration, but I had been in the car maybe 30 seconds. He rolled down his window and started yelling at me, at which point I turned off my car, and settled in to eat my ice cream. It caused a pretty big scene, as he ended up getting out of his truck (leaving it in the parking lot, not parked lol) and yelling at me, calling me names, swearing, all of it.

His mom thinks he shouldn’t have done that.

After I finished my ice cream, maybe five minutes later, I waited for him to “do a loop” looking for another spot, and promptly reversed, allowing someone else to take the spot. I felt pretty justified with that reaction, but when I told my mom she was disappointed, saying that I caused an entire commotion for no reason. AITA?

Was he wrong to take his time eating ice cream in the car just to annoy the already annoyed driver, or was his mom wrong?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person also likes to take her time.

It’s safer to eat while the car is parked.

This person takes it a step further.

Another person thinks he did the right thing.

Another person shares a story about spending more time in the parking spot.

Yelling at a stranger doesn’t make them do what you want.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.