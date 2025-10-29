Tenant Refused To Let Their Roommate Take A Standing Desk When They Moved Out, And The Argument Over Who It Belonged To Turned Ugly Fast

Some people mistake borrowing for owning.

What would you do if you let a roommate use furniture that was given to you, only for them to assume it belonged to them when it came time to move out?

Would you let them take it? Or would you remind them that it belongs to you and refuse?

In the following story, one roommate faces this exact decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my roommate who’s moving out keep a desk that was never explicitly theirs? So, my friend and I moved into this house that was previously occupied by another friend of ours. When this friend moved out and let us move into the house, they left some furniture, including a standing desk (not a crazy nice one, but one that’s kind of custom). They specifically said they’re not selling it because they’re giving it to me. They’re primarily my friend, so it makes sense. However, my friend who moved in with me needed a desk for work while they lived here, and I let them use that desk for the time that they lived here. They’re finally moving out in a few days and just asked me if they can keep the desk. I asked them why they didn’t ask me earlier, and they said they just assumed they could have it because they’ve been using it this whole time, and guilt-tripped me about how they’re spending a lot of money on this move.

He even offered to let them have a different desk.

I was iffy on it and was like, “Well, my friend specifically gave it to me,” and eventually said no, and now they’re super mad at me. I’m confused about this. Like, the desk was never theirs? I just let them borrow it. I see several on the FB marketplace for $100 or less. I even told them they could have my old desk that I’ve been using since I was planning on using this nicer one after they moved out, and they were like, “But I have a treadmill for a standing desk and you don’t,” and are acting entitled. AITA?

Wow! That friend sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

The roommate needs to get over it. No matter how much they like the desk or are struggling financially, the desk is still not theirs.

