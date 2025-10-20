Boyfriend Told His Girlfriend He Wished She Could Be Fat Again So She Would Never Leave Him, So The Girlfriend Broke Up With Him

Isn’t it heartbreaking when people use your insecurities against you?

Imagine working really hard to lose weight, and then your boyfriend tells you he wants you to be fat.

Would you feel hurt?

This woman was in that situation, and she was really upset with her boyfriend.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

AITA for dumping my boyfriend for “joking” that he hopes I get fat again so I wouldn’t leave him nor cheat on him ? I (27f) have been overweight for most of my life and I’m currently at a healthy weight. I’ve been dating this man (31m) since the start of the year.

We were looking through pictures younger pictures of me. My boyfriend said he hopes I get fat again so I wouldn’t leave him nor cheat on him. My heart broke.

He must have noticed how hurt I look because he started saying it’s just a bad joke. Even in the best case scenario that it was truly a joke, it’s a truly cruel joke. I broke up with him.

He’s trying his best to get me to forgive him but I can’t. AITA?

Why would he comment on his girlfriend’s insecurity?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being really mean here!

