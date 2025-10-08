October 8, 2025 at 2:55 am

The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And It’s Cuter Than You Could Imagine

by Ben Auxier

People with Disney plushies on their shoulders at Disneyland

TikTok/coastingwithbrooke

Disney is one of the great paradoxes of our time.

All at once a beloved, magical, heartwarming source of joy and even identity to children of all ages, AND one of the largest mega-corporations in history with an ever-expanding list of ways to part you from your money.

At the crossroads of those two? This video TikTok user @coastingwithbrooke:

People with Disney plushies on their shoulders at Disneyland

TikTok/coastingwithbrooke

“What’s the cutest trend at Disneyland…” they ask with a little Remy the Rat plushie on their shoulder.

People with Disney plushies on their shoulders at Disneyland

TikTok/coastingwithbrooke

So many people have these, in so many varieties.

People with Disney plushies on their shoulders at Disneyland

TikTok/coastingwithbrooke

This one is peekin’ at the texts.

@coastingwithbrooke

Shoulder pals! #disneylandparis #disneyland #themepark #fyp #fyppp

♬ Old Disney Swing Jazz – Nico

Many had a mighty need.

2025 09 07 22 37 12 The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And Its Cuter Than You Could Imagine

Some said this was a good alternative to the traditional headgear.

2025 09 07 22 37 26 The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And Its Cuter Than You Could Imagine

They’re not cheap, of course.

2025 09 07 22 37 35 The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And Its Cuter Than You Could Imagine

Magnets…how do they work?

2025 09 07 22 37 52 The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And Its Cuter Than You Could Imagine

All I can think about is how many hundreds of these things fly off peoples’ shoulders on the rides every day.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter