The Latest Disneyland Trend Is Perching Little Stuffed Animals On Your Shoulder, And It’s Cuter Than You Could Imagine

Disney is one of the great paradoxes of our time.

All at once a beloved, magical, heartwarming source of joy and even identity to children of all ages, AND one of the largest mega-corporations in history with an ever-expanding list of ways to part you from your money.

At the crossroads of those two? This video TikTok user @coastingwithbrooke:

“What’s the cutest trend at Disneyland…” they ask with a little Remy the Rat plushie on their shoulder.

So many people have these, in so many varieties.

This one is peekin’ at the texts.

Many had a mighty need.

Some said this was a good alternative to the traditional headgear.

They’re not cheap, of course.

Magnets…how do they work?

All I can think about is how many hundreds of these things fly off peoples’ shoulders on the rides every day.

