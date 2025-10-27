Their Twin Asked Them To Wake Up Early And Put On Headphones, But They Don’t Think It’s Necessary

Some people are too meticulous about their privacy.

This person has a female twin, and they are both living in the same house.

Their twin has a scheduled virtual therapy session every Wednesday, and doesn’t want them to hear any of it.

So she asked them to put on headphones, but they think it’s unnecessary since they would still be asleep by then.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for refusing to wake up early so my sister can go to therapy in a different room? My twin (22F) and I (22NB) have been living at home since graduating from college. She has been working a remote part-time job. While I just got back from an out-of-state summer job. Our house has 3 bedrooms: my parents’ bedroom, the bedroom I share with my twin, and a study.

This person is not a morning person and is most likely asleep in the morning.

She told me that on Wednesdays, she has virtual therapy in the morning at 9 a.m., which she will be doing in the study. I told her that I will likely be asleep, as I am currently job hunting so there’s no need to wake up early. I am not a morning person. She then asked if I could wake up before her call so I can put in headphones to make sure that I cannot hear her.

They told their twin they would only wear the headphones once they’re up.

The thing is that both rooms have doors that close and do not share any walls. As long as she is not super loud (i.e., yelling), I would not be able to hear her from our bedroom. Not to mention that I would be asleep, and I can sleep through a lot. I said that I will keep my headphones by my bed, and as soon as I wake up I’ll put them on.

They don’t think they need to wake up just to put on the headphones.

She still wants me to wake up early to put on headphones during her call to make sure that I cannot hear it. My dad agrees with me, but my twin is insisting on it. I understand where she is coming from, and as soon as I am awake, I will put on headphones. I just don’t see the need to wake up early for this. Would I be the jerk if I stayed asleep during my sister’s therapy appointment in a different room?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some suggestions.

This one needs some clarification.

She sounds a bit dramatic, says this user.

Finally, people are not agreeing with her.

Some requests can sound too unreasonable.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.