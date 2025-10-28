Thief Failed Miserably When He Tried To Ram His Truck Into The Front Of A Store, But The Employees Got A Good Laugh When They Watched The Security Footage

Some crimes are doomed from the start.

Imagine finding out that someone tried to rob the store where you worked but failed miserably. Would you want to see the security footage to see what happened?

This man worked at a store protected by thick concrete pylons buried deep underground.

A person who wanted to steal from their store thought he could smash through them with his truck.

Read the full story below to find out how the story plays out.

Smash and grab didn’t quite turn out like he thought it would. At my store, we had those 30″ high by 4″ thick steel pylons. This is to prevent people from driving their vehicles into the storefront. What they don’t realize is that those things are sunk about four feet into the ground and are filled with concrete, as well as surrounded by concrete. I think we had about eight of them, and they’re painted bright yellow of course.

This man learned that some jerk tried to rob their store.

Well, early one Sunday morning, some jerk decided that he was going to back his truck into the store at speed and steal a bunch of crap! We were closed on Sundays, so nobody noticed because he didn’t even manage to set off the glass sensors.

He noticed that the pylons in front of their store were bent pretty badly.

Monday morning, cue hilarity! I walk up and see that one of the pylons is bent pretty bad. I clock in and see that all the managers are there laughing about something. I go to see what’s so funny, and am treated to this on video.

He saw everything in the video.

Guy pulls into the parking lot, lines up his truck, and floors it backwards toward the store. He center punches one of the pylons and his truck is popped up, stopped, and caught by it. He can’t get away! Worst part is he had a toolbox and managed to take his bumper off. He throw it in the bed of his truck, get his truck off the pylon, and vacate before a patrol car came around. It took him an hour and a half. He was never caught, but that video was hilarious.

That want to be thief was literally stopped in his tracks!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares some interesting information.

This user makes a valid point.

It’s called bollards, says this person.

This person would love to see the video.

And finally, this person calls the criminal an idiot.

When you crash into concrete, you have to deal with the consequences.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.