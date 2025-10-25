Think You Can’t Afford Health Care? This TikToker Booked A Battery Of Tests During Her Vacation At A Fraction Of The Normal Cost!

You have nothing if you don’t have your health, but in many cases, you can’t take care of your health because it is too expensive.

This TikToker looked into something being called Healthcare Tourism, so she made a video about her experience.

Her video starts off by rapidly going through a bunch of video clips of her trip. She starts off by saying, “I flew to Turkey to get the most in-depth checkup of my life. And it was the greatest thing I’ve ever done for my health and my bank account. Doing this in the US would have cost thousands and taken months to line up, but in one day, we’re doing it all: scans, tests, meetings with specialists, and the price of everything is jaw-dropping.”

She goes on with what she had done, “I’m here at the fanciest hospital I’ve ever seen with a list of mysterious ailments to get to the bottom of, so let’s go. I was met by Sam, my amazing translator slash coordinator for the day. First thing you’ll do is get your blood drawn so they can start running tests. They will also do an EKG, take your blood pressure, your height, and weight, and now we’re off to radiology.”

After a few more tests, she says, “Next, you’ll break for lunch, and they’ve really taken hospital food to a whole other level here. They actually brought in a popular Turkish restaurant to handle all the meals.”

In the afternoon, she said, “Now it’s time to meet with the internal medicine doctor and go over all my test results. I was trying to play it cool, but I was nervous. We went over one by one the thirty-plus scans, tests, and cancer markers I was tested for in depth. And I got to ask all my pressing questions.”

She wrapped up the video saying, “And this is why I love health tourism, because I would never be able to afford this level of care in the United States and this entire full-day package only cost $810. Personally, I’d rather spend $700 on a flight to Turkey, get dozens of tests there, and take a whole vacation, than spend thousands of dollars that this would have cost in the United States.”

@bryn.elise Trying the VIP checkup package 🫢 Memorial Hospital Bahçelievler📍 To make an appointment i just went to the Memorial.com.tr website and filled out the contact form 🙌 Or you can email memorial.eu@memorial.com.tr I’ll make a followup video sharing my results soon 😊 ♬ original sound – Bryn Elise

