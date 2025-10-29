TikToker Realizes That After Years Of Paying Her 17% Interest Student Loan, Her Balance Has Only Gone Up, And She Doesn’t Know What To Do

Student loans were designed to help more people get a higher education so that they can be successful in life.

Unfortunately, for many young people, they have turned into shackles that are holding them down, including this TikToker.

She doesn’t know what to do, so she made a video about it, which starts out with her saying through tears, “So, as it turns out, the student loans that I have been paying $1500 per month for, for two years, have a 17% interest rate.”

Wow! That is an insane interest rate; she needs to refinance those down!

She continues, “So, what I thought I have been paying off for all this time, I actually owe more than what I started off with.”

That can be very disheartening.

She then says, “So, Jeff Bezos, this would be a real cool time to Venmo me bro! I mean, I owe $90,000 and I didn’t even spend that much on school!”

You can hear the desperation in her voice.

Next she says, “I just signed up to be an egg donor. Guess what, got approved, who wants my kids? I can’t afford them, so start a bidding war. Just take them, what do you want, my left arm too?”

Then she says something that is sad, but true. “Like, I’m going to be in debt for my whole ******* life. How does that even make sense? I signed up for them when I was like 17. Like, this should not be legal.”

Student loans (and colleges) can be very predatory, and it really isn’t right.

She ends the video by saying, “Look where I am.”

She is in a parking lot of a TJ Maxx, and she says, “I can’t go in because I can’t spend money, but I just want to be here because it makes me feel better.”

That is really sad, and it is a situation millions of young people find themselves in.

Make sure you watch the full video to see it all.

The video is available here:

The people in the comments have a lot to add to this story.

This person reminds young people to go to community college instead of expensive universities.

Yes, they can’t sign a legal contract, but they can sign up for non-bankruptable loans?

This is a sad statement.

Something needs to be done about student loans.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!