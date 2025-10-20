Truck Driver Noticed Employees At One Company All Wearing A Certain Lanyard, But When He Asked About It, An Employee Thought He Worked There Too

Isn’t it refreshing when you meet someone who takes everything in a positive light?

A lot of stories where someone falsely assumes that someone else is an employee end with anger, drama and confusion.

This is not one of those stories. It’s actually pretty upbeat and cheerful.

One truck driver is mistaken for an employee, but he handles it well and so does the person who made the mistake.

Check out all the details to find out why he was mistaken for an employee.

A wholesome “I Don’t Work Here” for the week.

I am an over the road truck driver, and have been for 10 years. This morning’s encounter involved my delivery at my final. I was hauling some sort of polymer to a chemical facility here in the US, it was a non-Hazmat load(non hazardous), so I could haul it. With this month being Pride Month, I didn’t think much of it when their LED sign up front of the facility had the Pride flag on it as one of their displays.

Things were fine at first…

I was like, “Cool! That’s support!” I go back to the docks, and I am required to be on the dock while they unload the trailer. Again, not a big deal. Some places make drivers do that as a safety net, so, I was okay with it. The forklift driver finishes unloading, and comes over to sign my paperwork, and I notice he has a pride themed lanyard, along with a Bi Pride Flag pinned to said lanyard.

Everything still seemed pretty normal.

I pointed both out, and complimented him on them. He wished me a happy Pride as I went back to my truck. On this facility’s grounds, is a full service food truck, for their workers and people who have business at this facility. I qualified as the latter, so once I was done with the checkout process, I went to the food truck to grab something quick to go before I left.

He asked about the lanyards.

As I was standing in line, I noticed 4 other people, wearing Pride lanyards, 3 of which had other different flags for their “representation” pinned to the lanyards. I approached one lady, and said I was a little jealous of her lanyard. She responded with, “Oh, you didn’t get one when they handed them out on the first? I’m sure if you talk to HR or your manager, they could get you one.”

She then stopped and looked at how I was dressed, Black shirt, black pants, none of the safety gear that others were sporting, and just not dressed for the company at all.

He must look like someone else.

I responded with, “I wish, but I honestly don’t work here. But, I think it’s cool that your company does support the community like that.”

She laughed, and gave me a small shove on the arm, in a friendly way. “Yeah. I thought I had seen you in my orientation group. Huh. Oh well. But yeah, Happy Pride to you as well.” I got my food by then, got in my truck, and left.

That’s a refreshing story where nobody got upset. It was just a friendly misunderstanding.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Misunderstandings don’t have to end in arguments.

