Universal Studios Fan Discovers That ET Will Say Names On The Classic Ride, So He Comes Up With Some Funny Names To “Prank” Him

Universal Studios is a great place to enjoy some fun rides and get a movie experience like no other.

When this TikToker was planning his trip to Universal, he learned about a little trick you can play on the ET ride, so he gave it a try just to be funny.

He begins his video by saying, “On ET you can give your name, and at the end of the ride, he will actually say it. I’ve been on a quest to try these ridiculous food names, and I’ve gotten mel with me, which means we can try one that requires two names.”

Ok, that sounds fun. The video cuts to them registering for the ride. When the worker asks for his friend’s name, she says, “Liz.”

Then the worker asks for his name, and he says, “I know this is crazy, can I get Anya? A.N.Y.A?”

Oh, I think I can see where this is going.

The video then shows them going through the fun ET ride. As they approach the end of the ride, the TikToker says, “You think he’s going to say it, Mel?”

She says she does, and then they point the camera at a giant ET animatronic, and in the recognizable ET voice, it says, “Good. Bye. LizAnya”

They did it! Too funny.

After getting excited about their accomplishment, he said, “Follow for the next one because I’ve got plenty more to come.”

This guy is having way too much fun, but I love it.

Sometimes it is the simple things in life.

