Vendor Was Mistaken For Grocery Store Employee By A Shopper, But The Item They Were Looking For Was Almost Too Easy To Find

A word to the wise…

Open your eyes, people!

Just trust me on this one, okay?

If you’re at a store and you’re looking for something, would you try to find it on your own or ask the first employee you saw for help?

In this story, a customer chooses the second option, but the person she asked wasn’t an employee.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

I’m a chip vendor, not a store employee. “I’m a vendor. I deliver for a small company for a smaller brand of chips to grocery stores. Naturally, I’m working, so every once in a while I get a customer who asks me where something is in a store, and I’ll politely tell them that I’m a vendor, and don’t work for the grocery store, so I don’t know. 99% of the time they are understanding of that, apologize or just move on. No big deal, I don’t even mind helping a customer grab something off a high shelf if they ask, or if I happen to know where something is in a particular store, I can point them in the correct direction.

There’s always one person who just doesn’t get it…

But this lady today, just couldn’t seem to understand. An older woman comes up and asks me If I work here. Now I don’t look like I work here, the store uniform is a blue polo shirt and tan slacks. I’m wearing a black long sleeve thermal, blue jeans and a baseball hat with my headphones on, clearly not the store uniform. I politely tell her, that no, I don’t work for the store, I’m just a vendor for this brand of chips, pointing to my 4 foot section in on the shelf.

Hmmm…

“Well do you know where these chips that are in the ad are?” I respond “No, I don’t know what’s in the ad, because I don’t work for the store, I’ve not seen the ad.” “Oh well I have it right here.” She lifts up her newspaper add pointing to some Frito Lay product thats on sale. “Ma’am, I don’t work for the store, and I don’t work for Frito Lay, so I don’t know where any of their product is.” I tell her this as I start walking down the aisle looking at the Frito products to see if I can find it for her, I look, I don’t see it. and tell her “Sorry I don’t know where it is, like i said I don’t work for the store” She mutters something I cant hear because I’m too far away at this point, and then she says “Oh here it is.”

Some people just can’t get out of their own way.

It was literally right next to her, as she was talking to me, all she had to do was look left just a little farther. So ya, thats my story from today, very anti climatic sure, no massive freakout or anything like that. Just some minor annoyance that someone couldn’t understand that I don’t work for the store, and therefore, don’t know where a very specific item is they were looking for.”

Customers really need to open their eyes.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader has been there.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Some people need to OPEN THEIR EYES and see what’s directly in front of them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.