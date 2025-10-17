Warehouse Worker Gets Back From Vacation, And His Boss Immediately Starts Yelling At Him For Everything That Went Wrong While He Was Away

A toxic work environment is not only infuriating, it’s deeply upsetting because it involves dehumanizing staff.

Being yelled at 1 min into my first day back from vacation It’s 8 AM and I’m standing in my area at my warehouse job getting yelled at by a nobody employee about how low all the product is and how everything is empty. Yes, I would expect it to be low when no one filled it for a week, but no one filled it for a week cause I was on freaking vacation.

This was the day I almost snapped and started throwing stuff. I can’t believe the way other people, hell other employees, treat other employees. It’s sickening. I told the lady to shut up and get away from me, I was beyond ticked. It’s 8:01 on my first day back from vacation and you’re flipping out on stuff I wasn’t even here for.

Who do you think you are and why do you treat people you work with like that? I don’t understand stand yelling at someone, how does that make anything better? How is that helping in any way? You’re an adult and you’re yelling like a 15 year old girl who was told she can’t go to “Julie’s” house?

