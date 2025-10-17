Warehouse Worker Gets Back From Vacation, And His Boss Immediately Starts Yelling At Him For Everything That Went Wrong While He Was Away
A toxic work environment is not only infuriating, it’s deeply upsetting because it involves dehumanizing staff.
See why this worker is upset about how his day went.
Being yelled at 1 min into my first day back from vacation
It’s 8 AM and I’m standing in my area at my warehouse job getting yelled at by a nobody employee about how low all the product is and how everything is empty.
Yes, I would expect it to be low when no one filled it for a week, but no one filled it for a week cause I was on freaking vacation.
So he had little tolerance for what happened next.
This was the day I almost snapped and started throwing stuff.
I can’t believe the way other people, hell other employees, treat other employees. It’s sickening.
I told the lady to shut up and get away from me, I was beyond ticked.
It’s 8:01 on my first day back from vacation and you’re flipping out on stuff I wasn’t even here for.
He’s still fuming.
What kind of person are you?
Who do you think you are and why do you treat people you work with like that?
I don’t understand stand yelling at someone, how does that make anything better? How is that helping in any way?
You’re an adult and you’re yelling like a 15 year old girl who was told she can’t go to “Julie’s” house?
Here is what folks are saying.
Interesting technique.
Absolutely. This is appalling.
A good reason to quit.
What an upsetting ordeal.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.