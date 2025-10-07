Wedding Planner Gave A Family Friend A Huge Discount To Manage Their Big Day, But Months Later He Still Hasn’t Paid The Balance

Doing a favor for friends can be rewarding, but it can also backfire when money is involved.

So what would you do if you took on a massive project for a family friend at a minimal cost, only for him to delay paying the final balance for months?

Would you keep waiting patiently in hopes that he’ll eventually do the right thing?

Or would you put your foot down and demand what you’re owed, even if it risks the friendship?

In the following story, one wedding planner faces this very dilemma and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for insisting on being paid the remaining amount for a wedding we managed, even though the client (a family friend) says he’s short on cash? So I (36F) run an event management company, and last November, we managed the wedding of a client who also happens to be a good friend of my husband (let’s call him R). When R approached us, he was very clear that he had a limited budget. Because of the personal connection—and my husband’s involvement—I agreed to take on the event at a very minimal cost, basically just enough to cover expenses.

The team did everything possible to make his wedding experience a good one.

We delivered everything R requested, and even threw in a couple of extras from our side to elevate the experience. My entire team was involved, and we barely broke even. It wasn’t a profitable job—it was a favor, plain and simple. Now here’s the issue: it’s been over five months, and R still hasn’t paid the full amount. There’s a pending balance of ₹70,000 (~$850). Every time we follow up, he says he’s short on cash. And I say we because my husband has also been following up with him regularly, trying to keep things friendly. We’ve both been extremely patient and understanding because of the personal history.

Frustrated, she’s thinking about escalating the problem.

But it’s starting to feel like we’re being taken advantage of. While there’s no flashy social media display or bragging going on, we know he’s still spending freely in other areas. It’s just clear that paying us isn’t a priority, even after everything we did to accommodate his situation. I’m now at the point where I want to pursue the payment more assertively, even if it means things get uncomfortable. AITA?

Yikes! It’s only fair he lives up to his end of the deal.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this situation.

She should sue him. It sounds like she’s waited long enough to get the payment, and he’s in no hurry.

