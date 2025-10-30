Wife’s Hubby Ignored Her Birthday For Years, But When She Finally Did The Same, Their Marriage Started To Go Up In Flames

Some relationships crumble, not from big betrayals, but from repeated small wounds over the course of years.

Her husband brushed off her birthday year after year, but when she finally decided to push back and stop celebrating his, it ended up testing their marriage in a way they may never be able to come back from.

You’ll want to read on for this chaotic story.

I didn’t acknowledge my husband on his birthday I (35 Female) married my husband Mark (35) a few years ago.

This guy Mark is quite the hypocrite.

We have this issue where he loves to forget my birthday. He never acknowledges me or says happy birthday, but on his birthday, he expects to be treated like a king and always gives me grief if I forget. He wants me to always acknowledge him. I have talked to him about it several times, but it always falls on deaf ears.

But then Mark took his cruelty a step further.

It really boiled down to my birthday earlier this year. He got MY family and MY friends to pull a prank where they would purposely forget my birthday. I was devastated when they told me. My family and friends haven’t even apologized for it, and they even laughed it off saying, “Get over it.”

Luckily, someone was on her side.

When my in-laws found out, they took me out to dinner and got me a few gift cards and told me to spend crazy. I haven’t forgotten it. When Mark’s birthday was coming up, my in-laws told me to do the same thing he did to me, and they would help.

So they went through with the plan, but it didn’t turn out quite the way she expected.

I said yes, and yesterday was Mark’s birthday, and I didn’t acknowledge him and his family didn’t either. When I eventually told him at night, he screamed at me.

Then her own family turns their backs on her, with the exception of her in-laws.

I told my family, and they called me a monster and now are threatening to cut me off the will. I told my friends, and they are not speaking to me. My in-laws are 100% supporting me and are helping me file for divorce. But because my family and friends aren’t speaking to me, I need to know AITA?

It sounds like this marriage is over now.

What did Reddit think?

Is this guy really worth staying married to?

It’s time to turn her back on this family and never return.

Was there ever anyone who was really on her side?

It seems like it’s the beginning of the end for this couple.

She thought giving him a taste of his own medicine would make him a more compassionate husband, but really it just ended up revealing the monster he was all along.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.