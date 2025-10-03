Woman Accidentally Booked A Trip, So She Had To Decide Between Her Family And A Friend’s Wedding
Friendships and family obligations can sometimes clash.
This woman accidentally booked a family trip to Italy on the same date as a friend’s wedding.
When she told some friends about it, they were pressuring her to cancel the trip.
Now, she must choose between canceling her travel plans and skipping the wedding.
Read the full story below and share your thoughts.
AITAH for accidentally booking a trip during friend’s wedding
My (32F) friend (33F) is getting married next summer.
A couple of months ago, she announced in our friend group chat when her wedding date was.
It had slipped my mind at some point.
Because last week, I had bought plane tickets and a hotel to Italy with my family.
I didn’t realize my mistake until I received the save-the-date only days later, and it’s in the middle of the trip.
This woman doesn’t really have a special role in the wedding.
A thing to add is I’m just a guest. I’m not in the wedding as a bridesmaid.
We’ve known each other since high school.
However, we’ve only ever hung out within the friend group and group chats.
Not to say I don’t adore her, but we’ve just never hung out the two of us or even texted each other one-on-one.
Not to say this is to justify whether or not I should be there for her.
A friend told her to cancel or reschedule her trip.
I told another friend that I’m closer to (33F), a bridesmaid, about my double booking.
She’s telling me I need to reschedule or cancel my trip.
This is the only week my family could do so.
And it would involve me losing my flight, which can’t be refunded.
And still paying my portion of the hotel that I agreed on. I’d be losing up to $1,600.
Now, she’s contemplating whether to cancel her trip or just tell the bride she won’t be attending.
We talked to her maid of honor (34F).
And she’s also saying I shouldn’t go on the trip.
I’d love to hear what you all have to say.
Should I eat my mistake and lose that money or tell the bride I will be unable to attend the wedding?
Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.
This person makes a valid point.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Short and simple.
Finally, people are saying the same thing.
Sometimes, life tests you to choose the commitment that matters more to you.
