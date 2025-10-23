Woman Agrees To Meet Male Friend For Lunch, But After Some Chit Chat, He Reveals That He Has A Crush On Her

Imagine being friends for a long time with someone, and then they tell you that they think you should date them instead of the person you’re currently dating.

If they bashed your current partner to make themselves look better, would you be nice about it, or would you be honest about your feelings?

In this story, one woman finds herself in this situation, and she is very honest with her friend about why she doesn’t want to date him.

Was she too honest?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

I told my friend why I don’t want to date him, and our friends are saying I broke him, AITAH??? So my 21f, friend of ten years mark (not real name) 23m called me yesterday to meet him for lunch and that he had something important to discuss with me. I had free time so I agreed. I met him already there and joined him. We had lunch then we talked a bit about random things. Then he cleared his throat and started speaking….

It turns out Mark wants to be more than friends.

He first told me that “he didn’t understand why I was dating my now boyfriend when he’s a better match for me.” I asked him to explain. And he basically went on about how he liked me first and he met me first, he’s more good looking, knows me better, he’s taller than my boyfriend and more successful (which is not true in a way, My bf works aside from growing up In wealth while Mark’s entire life is funded by his parent’s money lol). He told me he doesn’t understand how I can be with him when he’s always been around waiting for me.

She was honest.

I was out of words and asked him if he wanted me to be honest. To which he said yes. I told him that I would never want to date him given how I’ve seen the way he treated his past girlfriends. He ghosts them when he feels like it and just expects them to be there waiting. I told him he’s too immature and irresponsible for me and that dating him would be exhausting. I also explained that the reasons I mentioned was why overtime I started putting a distance to our friendship, because I didn’t like the way he treated the women in his life.

Mark is apparently pretty upset.

When I was done he was just quiet, he just excused himself and left. I went home and went about my day… Later in the evening our other friends started asking what I did to mark and that he’s been a wreck since he met me for lunch, he’s drinking and not telling anyone what happened. I explained to them what happened and they are saying I was harsh. And that I broke him blah blah blah. But I think someone had to tell him the truth…. So reddit fam, am I the AH????

It’s always risky to tell a friend that you have a crush on them, but you have to be prepared for them to want to just be friends.

He was honest with her, and she was honest with him. Sometimes the truth hurts, but he literally asked for it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not like he tried to woo her.

Hopefully he learns from this.

Another person thinks she needs different friends.

His ego is the problem, not her honesty.

Sometimes the truth hurts.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.