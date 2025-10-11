Woman Called The Cops On The Neighbor’s Boyfriend When He Parked In Front Of Her House, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Made A Mistake

Something as simple as parking your car can become an issue when a neighbor acts like they own the street.

In this story, a woman called the cops when the neighbor’s boyfriend went the ‘petty revenge’ route and kept parking in front of her house.

Problem solved, right? No.

Her boyfriend made her second-guess her decision. But what would you have done in her situation?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling the cops on a neighbours boyfriend for parking in front of my house? I moved in with my boyfriend a year ago, and we live in a duplex. Our immediate neighbours have the larger driveway with two spots and we have only one, the two are connected as one, which makes our spot a very tight squeeze. Recently, one of our neighbours has had their boyfriend staying with them most nights during the week. However, he drives a large truck and has taken to parking directly outside of our home and cutting off some of the entry to our driveway, making it difficult for me to park my car in the already tight spot.

She tried communicating with him.

I have left a note hoping he could just pull up further onto the street. The note read “Hello would you mind pulling up some? It’s becoming difficult to park in my driveway”. But this seemed to tick him off as I came home last night to him blocking most of my driveway, making parking impossible without hitting his or the neighbour’s vehicle. I’m unable to speak with him directly as I work nights and he is gone when I wake up for work.

Talking didn’t help…

This is where I might be in the wrong. I had a particularly annoying day at work and came home to this issue so I decided to call the cops to have them deal with the situation. My street is a one-way with the immediate front of my home being only 3-hour parking. He received a ticket and had choice words for my boyfriend in the morning about it. My boyfriend thinks I’m the ******* as I could’ve just parked on a side street for the night and dealt with it a different way. I disagree, as I already tried to deal with it a different way and nothing good came of it. I am the only one with a car at the moment so I don’t think he quite understands the frustration. AITA?

How antisocial are people nowadays? Yikes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A reader shares what they think.

Another commenter chimes in.

The neighbor’s boyfriend really tried to establish dominance over someone else’s driveway.

Her boyfriend should support her, not validate what the guy was doing.

