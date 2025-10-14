Woman Came Home Earlier Than Usual, And She Doesn’t Know Why Her Husband Got Upset About It

Communication is one of the most important aspects of any relationship.

Imagine having a pretty regular schedule. If you came home early, would you give your spouse a heads up, or would you just come home?

This woman had a weekly routine that her husband was already familiar with.

One night, she returned home earlier than expected, and her husband got upset.

She doesn’t even know why it was a big deal to him.

AITA for not texting my husband for coming home early My week is very standard. Mondays to Wednesdays, I am in the office. Thursdays to Saturdays, I will be at my mum’s place. So, when I am at my mum’s place, usually my dad will drive me home, but timing is a little irregular. It can be about 10 pm or past midnight.

So, one day, I came home early. About 9.30 pm. My husband got upset, saying that I did not let him know that I would be home earlier than usual. I asked why do I need to text him if I am home early. Then, he said that he will worry.

Mind you, he knows that I am at my mum’s place, and we have been texting the whole day. Is it my fault? I really don’t understand the logic with me not informing him of if I am coming home earlier than usual.

I can understand wanting to know if she were coming home late, but why would he worry if she’s home early? That doesn’t make sense.

It’s not about being early or late; it’s about communicating clearly.

