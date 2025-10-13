Woman Canceled A Beach Date After The Guy Was One Hour Late, But Now She’s Wondering If She Overreacted

First dates can be awkward, but what if you gave someone a second chance and they were one hour late? Would you give them a third chance?

The woman telling this story decided she would not, but now, after being ghosted, she’s asking herself (and the internet) if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITAH for cancelling a date because he was 1 hour late? F23, M24. Our first date wasn’t perfect.

It was meant to be our second date today, we planned to go to the beach together and he said he’d come pick me up at 2 pm. I’m ready and everything and he messages me at 3 pm saying he didn’t hear his alarm and he just woke up because last night he went out with friends. Then at half 3 he asks me if he should come pick me up now.

She was up to giving him another chance.

I ended up replying an hour later “I’m at the beach with my dad, I’ll see you tomorrow”. (Because we were gonna hang out with friends tomorrow. It’s a hangout at my best friend’s house, he’s friends with these people too) and then he just never messaged me back. Did I exaggerate cancelling the entire day with him because of that? I don’t know, I feel kinda bad but it annoyed me and he didn’t even say sorry. AITA?

How can I say this? He’s definitely not that into her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Just terrible.

This person sums it up.

Yup!

Exactly.

This is the way.

You deserve better, girl.

Is this How NOT to Get a Girlfriend 101?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.