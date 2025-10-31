Woman Dealing With Chronic Pain Just Wanted To Pop Into The Store For A Quick Errand, But She Was Shocked When A Rude Stranger Insisted He Needed Her Mobility Scooter More Than She Did

Some shopping trips are meant to be quick and simple — just grab what you need and head home.

That’s exactly what one woman with chronic pain had in mind when she stopped by the store after work.

But when a complete stranger decided her mobility cart somehow belonged to him, her routine errand spiraled into total chaos.

Keep reading for the full story.

“Give me your cart.” I have several chronic injuries that can make it extremely painful to walk. They include advanced arthritis in both of my ankles, I have little to no cartilage in my hip, and a lower back injury I got when I fell [read: jumped] off the roof holding a parachute [read: trash bag]. And I’m overweight by some 100 pounds (I’m working on losing it! But work has pizza, and I’m a sucker for pizza).

So when it comes to running errands, she decides to make things a bit easier on herself.

So some days, if I step wrong, walking is horrid, and if it happens when I shop, I’ll use a mobility cart. This particular occasion, I had just gotten off work at red-shirt store (not Target), and I was at Walmart doing my shopping (still in uniform). I had finished up but had to go back in, and as I was getting up from my car, I tweaked my ankle. It freaking hurt, y’all. So I hobbled into the store, grabbed a scooter, and went on my way. I had my headphones in and I was jamming out, grabbing stuff as I Mariokarted around the store.

As she was going about her business, she was soon interrupted by a stranger.

While making a hard decision between beef or chicken ramen (it matters), I felt a gentle tap on my shoulder — something I really don’t like due to some prior trauma, but I’m accustomed to because of deaf friends and society as a whole. I turned and saw a very short, very old Latina woman. Her English was awful, but I gathered that she wanted something way too high up for her to reach. She was extremely polite, so I stood, limped around my cart, and grabbed it for her in true customer service/decent human being fashion. I popped in my headphones and went back on my merry way.

But then came another interruption — this time, a much less polite one.

Before I had even left the aisle, I felt a mitt of flesh latch onto my shoulder. I jerked away and looked back. The only fitting description is “Hambeast.” As in, their upper arms and legs had the proportions of hams. I’m overweight — this person was fit to be a star of My 600-Pound Life. “Give me your cart,” the Hambeast wheezed.

Confused, she declines, but the guy continues to push.

Me: “Uh… no.” Hambeast: “Give it to me now.” (At which their jowls shook from the exertion of speech.) Me: “No.” Hambeast: “I am a customer.” Me: “So am I.” Hambeast: “No. wheeze You’re. wheeze Not.” At this point, I’m wondering how Hambeast managed to walk this far if merely talking was this much exertion.

Finally, she just tells the guy to get lost.

Me: “Go get a different cart.” Hambeast: “There aren’t any. wheeze Give me yours nowwwwwww.”

Realizing this guy isn’t going to listen, she tries to make her escape.

I’m more than uncomfortable at this point, so I hit the lever and pull away. Hambeast lost their balance, toppled, and began screaming. I high-tailed it the heck outta there (as much as you can with those little carts).

But before she leaves, she can’t help but notice some new developments.

When I went up to check out, I found EMS personnel somehow managed to get them on a gurney and were wheeling them out. I hope Hambeast decides to diet or something.

What a wild ride of a story.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

No matter what way you slice it, what Hambeast did was just unacceptable.

Apparently fighting over scooters is a common occurance in some stores.

There seems to be a lot of disagreement, even among kids, about who’s “allowed” to use these scooters.

Hambeast really should have been paying more attention.

She came in for groceries and left with a story no one would believe

Looks like karma worked its magic on this rude stranger.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.