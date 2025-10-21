Woman Decided To Keep Her Late Sister’s Ring As Something To Remember Her By, But Her Brother Used That Ring To Propose To His Girlfriend

Family heirlooms often carry deep sentimental meaning.

Imagine having an item that may not mean a lot to other people, but if means a lot to you because it belonged to your late sister.

What would you do if your brother took the item and wouldn’t give it back?

This woman had an older sister who passed away when she was young.

She found her sister’s ring and quietly held onto it as her personal keepsake.

During a family gathering years later, she was blindsided to see her brother use this ring to propose to his girlfriend.

AITA for asking for my dead sisters ring back after my brother used it to propose My sister died when I was about 6 and she was 17. We weren’t super close or anything, but I still remember little bits of her. Her laugh, how she always painted her nails, her posters. She was like this perfect angel to my mum after she passed. I barely remember the funeral.

This woman kept her late sister’s ring and treated it as “a piece of her.”

When I was 12, I found this old ring in her stuff. Nothing fancy, just a silver ring with a small stone. It fit me, and I don’t know why, but I kept it. It wasn’t some big dramatic thing. I didn’t steal it or anything. I just took it and started keeping it. I didn’t wear it loads or flaunt it, just had it in this little box. Sometimes, I’d look at it when I missed her. It kinda became this one thing that felt like mine. Like my piece of her.

So she was shocked to see that her brother used her ring when he proposed to his girlfriend.

So anyway, last weekend, we had this family lunch. My brother (27M) brings his girlfriend, who everyone knew he was gonna propose to, and yeah, he stands up, does the big speech, and pulls out “the ring.” My sister’s ring. The one I’ve kept for like 7 years. I literally froze. His girlfriend starts crying, people are clapping, and I’m just sat there like, “What?!”

She confronted her mom about this.

I look at my mum. and she just smiles at me like nothing happened. After dinner I ask her,”Was that the ring?” She’s like, “Yeah, your brother asked me and dad, and we said it was fine.” She said it was sweet and symbolic and my sister would’ve wanted it passed down or whatever. And I was like, “But, it was never yours to give though!” Like, I’ve had it for years!

Her mom and her brother dismissed her concern.

She just goes, “Oh, come on. It’s just a ring. Don’t be dramatic.” But when I had it, it wasn’t “just a ring.” So yeah, I kinda snapped. I waited until people were outside and told my brother I wanted it back. He laughed at first, then was like, “No way!” I said, “Okay. Well, then, I’ll tell your girlfriend where it came from and let her decide.”

Her dad tried to calm her down, but her brother kept calling her selfish.

He got mad and said I was ruining his proposal and making it about me like always. My mum dragged me into the kitchen, saying everyone noticed I wasn’t happy and that I left halfway through dinner. Yeah, because I was crying in the bathroom. Dad tried to calm me down, but my brother kept going on about how selfish I was. And that I’d been weird about my sister for years.

She left the gathering early and refused to speak to any of them.

I didn’t even say anything. I just left early and haven’t spoken to any of them since. Mum rang me yesterday asking if I’d calmed down and if I was ready to say sorry, and I said not really. She hung up. My cousin texted me later saying it was actually super messed up and she doesn’t blame me.

She felt like they didn’t value her feelings.

I don’t know. I probably could’ve handled it better, but I just felt so blindsided. It’s not even about the stupid ring. It’s just like… they acted like it didn’t matter to me. Like I didn’t matter. So yeah, AITA?

Is she wrong for being upset, or is her brother wrong for thinking it’s no big deal to prose with their late sister’s ring?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

What holds little value to one person can mean the world to someone else.

