Woman Gives Notice To End Lease On The House She’s Sharing With Her Mom And Stepfather, But Her Mom Is Offended Despite All Attempts At Communication

Lending a helping hand to someone in need is a noble act, but what happens when it turns sour?

In this story, a woman who shares a house with her mom, their kids and their partners decided that she wants to end the lease after realizing this arrangement just wasn’t working for anyone anymore.

Her mom didn’t react well, and now she’s wondering if she’s doing something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for giving notice to vacate my house? I 28 F, have been living with my Mum 46 F for almost my entire life, give it take a year or two. Do I want to live with her? Absolutely not. Have I done it because it helps her out with money etc? Absolutely. It’s been a long road our history but as of right now, I have a partner 26 M. I have a daughter, 6 with a previous partner and a son, 19 months and a baby on the way due in Feb. My mum has a daughter, 11, and a partner (daughter’s dad, not mine), in his mid-30s I think. We all live together.

You can say they rely on each other financially.

My mum doesn’t pay rent and neither does her partner. They pay utilities and we all pay our own food separately. We pay just over $2k a month for rent. She has told me that utilities cost the same or more then what we pay, which I know is a flat-out lie since I’ve seen and tallied all the bills she’s received the entire time we have been here. She’s paid a massive amount less than we have.

Not because she couldn’t contribute more, exactly…

Me and my partner work for the same umbrella company, so he got her partner a job and I got her a job. Two different jobs but same company overall. They did not have a steady income prior to our help but now they do, they are earning good money. Our time at this house has been rough to the point where we have had multiple verbal fights and every fight leads to going our separate ways and moving out. We both want that. Well. Our lease is up on the 25th of next month. Our real estate has sent us countless emails asking if we are resigning.

But she’s afraid to talk to her mom directly about it.

No one has replied since we have only just started talking again after yet another fight. I have spoken to our agent separately and let him know I don’t plan to stay but we haven’t given official notice. Since my mum is very narcissistic, I’ve been giving small hints about looking at houses etc. I said to her that I have to give notice soon because if I don’t we have to keep paying rent. She asked when etc. I told her she didn’t have to move and that she could stay but we would go and she said ‘absolutely not’. So I took that as she knew now that she would be leaving once the lease is up.

Things reached a boiling point.

So today. I have my official notice to my agent that we won’t be staying after the 26th. Mind you, I don’t have a house lined up and I know they don’t but because the agency is another company under our umbrella company, we are pretty much guaranteed any house we want as long as we can pay the amount upfront. My mum messaged me tonight. “I can’t believe you gave notice already”.

But she feels that her mom should have accepted it by now.

I’m so annoyed. You’re a grown adult. You got all the emails. You’ve been involved in all the fights. It has been very clear we won’t be staying together. We are talking about houses in the area. I literally said days ago that I have to give notice and you need to hurry and sort yourself out money-wise so you can get a specific house that’s on the market before someone else takes it. AITA?

The obvious also needs to be said: It would be easier if they agreed to talk without fighting.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

