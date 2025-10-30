Woman Goes Shopping At Big Retail Stores While Wearing Band T-Shirts And Ripped Jeans, But Still Gets Mistaken For An Employee

Some people just look so friendly and helpful… they get mistaken for retail employees whenever they go shopping, no matter what they’re wearing.

Why do people think I’m an employee whenever I’m in a big box store like Walmart or Target? Seriously. It happens too much. I’ll go in there to buy something, not wearing anything resembling an employee uniform, not even the same colors, and some older lady or man will ask me for help like I work there. Then when I say I don’t, they actually respond to defend themselves or even argue with me. “I’m sorry. I don’t work here. The people working here wear [color] shirts. I hope someone can help you.”

“But you’re bagging groceries!!! You must work here!!! Help me!!!!!” “Sir, these are my groceries.”

Once, an actual employee had to intervene because a man kept insisting I was a worker and was lying because I didn’t want to help him. He cornered me and wouldn’t leave me alone. This was at a store where all the employees were the same color shirt and I was very clearly wearing a different color, not dressed like someone who worked there.

I’ve even gotten this when wearing things you’d get fired for wearing to work, like a metal band shirt or ripped jeans. What the HECK is going on there?

