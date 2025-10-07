Woman Has Been Taking An Adult Dance Class For Years, But When New People Join The Class, She Makes A Comment They Find Offensive

Have you ever felt like you said the wrong thing when you didn’t mean to?

That’s how the woman in this story feels.

She thought she was just making an observation, but the person sitting next to her didn’t take it that way.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve kept her mouth shut or if the other person is just too sensitive.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for talking about there being new people in my dance class? I (41F) regularly take an adult dance class in my neighborhood. I have been taking it for years and grown a lot as a dancer. It is labeled as “Beginner/Intermediate” but the description says you’re welcome to join “wherever you are on your dance journey” and the teacher does a good job of breaking things down for newbies. There is a core group or 4-5 of us who go every single week and have been going for years. Last class, there were 4 new people I didn’t recognize.

She made a comment about the fact that there were new people there that day.

One of the new women was sitting next to me before class started, and I was chatting with another fellow regular about how there’s “lots of new faces” and more people must be wanting to try something new and join the class, or maybe the word has spread. My friend made a comment about how to class does say it’s open to everyone, even though we are more of an intermediate level. I guess the new woman was listening to our conversation.

What she thought was a harmless comment didn’t feel harmless to everyone.

When the class started, I made a remark along the lines of “wow! Lots of newbies here today!” Since it is out of the ordinary to have more than 1 or 2 new people in class. I thought nothing of it, just pointing out something unique. Yesterday when I checked in at the front desk for a different class, the studio manager pulled me aside and said that another client had complained about me making them feel “unwelcome” in class and implying new people weren’t welcome to join.

She’s pretty sure she knows who complained.

The woman sitting near us was struggling to keep up in the class and maybe felt self conscious, so I am assuming she is the one who complained about me. I have no idea how they got this message. Is there some unspoken double meaning behind pointing out that there are lots of new people in the room? Am I a jerk for this?

It sounds like she didn’t mean any harm, but I can also see how the newbie felt unwelcome, almost like joining a class only to realize there’s a clique.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she sounds like a mean girl in a clique.

Another person agrees that she acted like a mean girl.

This person thinks she was rude.

Another person points out the manager’s perspective.

This person also shares why the manager is concerned.

Cliques exist even in adult dance classes.

