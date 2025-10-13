Woman Has Decided That She Never Wants To Be A Mom, But Her Own Mother Keeps Pestering Her About Grandkids

Some people know from the time they’re little kids that they want to be parents someday, but there are other people who would prefer not to have kids.

If you decided that you didn’t want to have kids, what would you do if you mom kept pestering you to give her grandkids?

The woman in this story is in that exact situation, and she really wishes her mom would drop it!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my mom she pushed me into completely not liking kids? I don’t mind kids or have anything against them. I just don’t want to have kids myself. I told my mom more then once. I have no interest in having kids. Even given her reasons why that include my health problems. The fact there is no way I can afford to have a kid. I can barely afford to live on my own.

But she never listens.

It’s not like she’s an only child.

She keeps saying things like ‘you’re to lazy to spread your legs and give me grandkids’ or she keeps trying to push me to watch videos of kids on youtube. And keeps telling me ‘oh kids are so cute.’ I one time brought up the fact that ‘hey you do know you have another kid right? He is only two years younger then me. And he doesn’t need to put his body through the whole carrying a kid thing to give you a grandkid. Why don’t you bug him over kids and get off my case.’ Her reply? ‘Your the older one. Your supposed to do more.’ Again I will say it. He is only two years younger then me.

She snapped back at her mom.

Today she yet again started her ‘oh I watched this video of this cute kid on youtube’ I snapped and said ‘you know what? I think your the first parent to ever drive there kid into completely disliking kids.’ That gotten her to stop her talking about kids. And her saying that I’m a jerk and greedy for not liking kids. For they are the best thing on earth. Like why is she on my case about it so much? Is it because I’m in my 30s and she thinks that if she doesn’t push me to have a kid now. She wouldn’t have a chance because I’m getting up there in age? Or does she not respect me or care how I feel?

It probably is because she’s in her 30s and her mom realizes the clock is ticking.

But, her mom needs to accept that she has another child who could give her grandkids.

