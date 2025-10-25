Woman Inherited Her Parents’ House, So Now She’s Facing A Difficult Decision About Whether Or Not To Evict A Family Member Who Is Living There

There are some people who we treat like family even if they aren’t technically family.

Imagine inheriting your parents’ house after they died. Would you sell the house even if a family member were still living there?

This woman‘s parents had a housekeeper who passed away.

Her parents took care of the housekeeper’s daughter, and they treated her like family.

When her parents passed away, she inherited the house while her unofficial sister continued living there.

Now, she wants to sell the house, but she’s not sure if she should kick out her unofficial sister or not.

Check the story below for all the details.

AITAH for asking my “sister” to move out of my late mother’s house so I can sell it? When I was a kid, my parents had a housekeeper. She sadly passed away when her daughter was still very little, like under 5. After that, my parents basically raised her. They paid for her schooling, college, vacations, and treated her like family. But they never legally adopted her.

This woman and her siblings treated their housekeeper’s daughter like their own sister.

She’s always been kind of like a sister to me and my two biological siblings even though nothing was ever official.

The truth is, my family has always been very cold and distant. None of us ever had a close or loving relationship, not even with each other.

Her parents passed away, and they’ve gone their separate ways.

Since my parents passed, I don’t really hear from my brothers anymore either. We’ve all gone our separate ways, mostly for the best.

My dad passed away about three years ago, and this year, my mom also passed.

She got the house and wanted to sell it.

When the inheritance was divided, my two siblings got their shares and moved on. The house and some money was left to me. She still lives in that house, but I want to sell it now, which means she needs to move out.

Her unofficial “sister” asked for monetary support so she could move on with her life.

She asked for some monetary support so she can move on with her life as well. But I don’t think she has this claim. She also asked my other siblings for some money, and neither answered her. Also, we don’t live in the US, and here, it’s normal for kids to live with their parents until marriage, so it’s not unusual that she stayed in the house.

But she thinks she has already received enough.

My other family members feel like we should at least give her something. I think she already had enough. And I need her out so I can sell the house and also move on from all of this. AITAH?

Is she heartless for wanting to kick out her unofficial sister, or is she being reasonable?

Let's find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar suggestion.

She is not your responsibility, says this person.

This remark makes good sense.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Sometimes, moving on means making tough choices.

