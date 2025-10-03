Woman Learned The Truth About Her Grandma’s Inheritance, So She’s Torn Between Telling Her Sister Or Staying Silent

Family inheritance can really bring out the best or worst in people.

If your grandmother told you that you and your sister were going to inherit quite a bit of money, would you say anything if that never happened?

If you found out where the money really went, would you be upset or stay quite?

This woman and her sister were promised to be given money from their late grandma’s assets.

However, she later discovered that the inheritance was being used to fund unnecessary expenses.

Now, she’s torn between telling her sister the truth or just staying silent to keep the peace.

What do you think she should do? Read the story below to decide.

AITA for keeping my sister’s inheritance a secret? I (30F) just found out that my grandma left a small inheritance to her kids (my dad and his sister). I don’t know the exact amount. Before my grandma passed in 2015, she mentioned that she wanted money to be given to my sister and me which will be coming from the sale of her house.

This woman and her sister didn’t receive any inheritance money.

We never received anything. My sister dropped out of college to take care of my grandma when she got dementia. I did not because I was almost done with my degree. My dad and aunt didn’t care for her.

Her aunt was using her grandma’s money to pay for expensive luxury dinners.

Well, this year my aunt started proposing these “family dinners” at nice restaurants. The bill would always come out to about $500–600 for all of us. A family friend was invited and asked to please pitch in. But my aunt was like, “Oh, this is on my mom. We use the money to pay for these family dinners.”

Now, she’s not sure whether to tell her sister or just keep quiet.

I think if I tell my sister, she would truly cut everyone off and go through a serious depression. She’s in a bad financial situation, and I feel like my family would be mad if I told her what I heard. I don’t need the money, but she definitely does. I don’t know what to do. AITAH if I just don’t say anything to keep the peace?

Did the grandmother have a will? If the money was supposed to go to the sisters, the aunt shouldn’t blow it on family dinners.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Here’s another useful suggestion.

What’s in the will is all that matters, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

And finally, this person suggests talking to a lawyer.

A promise doesn’t mean anything unless it’s written in the will.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.