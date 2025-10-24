Woman Moves To Los Angeles And Stays With Her Aunt And Uncle While She Looks For Her Own Place, But Her Uncle Wants Her To Move Out

Imagine moving to a new city but you happen to have family that lives nearby.

AITA for staying with family Im a 25 (F) and a few years ago I was trying to move to LA and got a job there and started working so I could show renters I was local giving me the ability to show a income and so forth. I have family in the LA area and I asked if I could stay with them for the time being while I look for a place to live. I got a job as a EMT and I worked 3 days a week then I would drive 2 1/5 hrs back to where I live.

Basically I would stay at my aunt and uncles place for 2 nights because I wouldn’t get to their house till later at night so I wasn’t in their space as much as possible. After work I would drive a hour to get there and a hour back to the house but I would go to the gym to yet again give them more space. As if I never existed there. I even brought my own food and only used their dishes but would clean them once I was done. I also woke up at 3am and worked 14hr shifts.

Im a very hard sleeper and I use a deaf alarm clock that shakes the bed and makes noise. One day it went off and I didn’t get up, so my aunt came in and woke me up. Which I was so grateful for. I was extremely exhausted at this point in time because I drove a lot to a demanding job and went to school as well (not making excuses just giving a full picture). I got ready and left.

And later in the day I got a text message from my uncle saying basically my alarm kept waking him up that day and days before and that I should live with my grandma for some time and go back and forth between the two. He said him and my aunt will help me find a place to live even though I was already looking and really trying to save money to leave. The text was from him and not my aunt and some background my aunt is blood and the sister of my mom. I grew up thinking my aunt was like my second mom I love her. I always looked at my uncle as a good dad and someone I wished could’ve been my dad. But after all of this I told my mom and she got extremely mad and said it wasn’t my fault.

My family is very close we would do anything for each other and my mom would take in my cousins in a heart beat and even offered our house if they ever needed it for a prospective job where we live. Based off this information we are close and I didn’t think I was that much of a burden. For even more context, my cousin that lives with them as well is 3 years older than me with a part time job and does drugs behind his parents back. He doesn’t do much to contribute to the house at all and while I was there I would take care of their dog and I was more than happy to do that even if I was exhausted.

Back to what happened. The text basically said he didn’t want me there anymore and needed to find a different place. My aunt was very apologetic and was very upset about what he said but I cant help to think I’m a jerk. To this day my mom doesn’t speak to my uncle when they used to be very close. Family functions are awkward now and still cant help but feel it’s my fault for all of this. AITA

THIS is why they’re upset.

This person wonders if moving to another city would be an option.

Another person thinks the aunt and uncle were being kind.

If it has been years, she’s clearly not prioritizing looking for a place to live.

She really needs to move out.

