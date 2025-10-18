Woman Offered Her In-Game Items To A Friend, But When Her Friend Make Excuses And Delayed Connecting, She Deleted The Game

Friendship requires not only being understanding, but also being responsible.

If you promised to do something for a friend for free, would you put a time limit on that promise?

If your friend kept making excuses that delayed your ability to fulfill the promise, would you eventually change your mind?

The woman in this story finished playing Animal Crossing, so she offered to give her friend all of her in-game items before deleting her island and restarting the game.

Her friend agreed and was excited to get the items, but it didn’t work out the way either of them originally anticipated.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for deleting my Animal Crossing island even though my friend said she wanted some of my items? I (24F) have been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it was released. Over the years, I unlocked pretty much everything, and, eventually, I got bored. There just wasn’t anything left to do. So, about two weeks ago, I decided to delete my island and start over.

This woman’s friend was excited to play the same game.

My friend (25F) recently got the game and was super excited about it. Since she’s new, she asked me for help and advice a few times. I was totally happy to give it to her. No big deal, I like helping my friends.

She even offered her something really nice.

When she thanked me one day, I told her I was planning to start over soon and that she could have anything she wanted from my island before I deleted it. Bells, NMTs, furniture, clothes, whatever. I wasn’t going to need it anymore anyway.

I just asked her to let me know when she had time, so we could connect. She was really excited and thanked me right away.

She followed up with her friend a few times, but didn’t get any response.

Over the next two weeks, I asked her several times when she’d be available. But she either didn’t respond or told me she wasn’t in the mood. Which was totally fine with me. It’s just a game, after all. On Wednesday, I messaged her one last time to let her know I’d be restarting my game on Friday. I told her that if she still wanted anything, she should tell me before then. Her reply was basically, “I don’t have time right now,” which again, was totally fine.

She went ahead and deleted her island and restarted the game.

So, on Friday, as planned, I deleted my island and started over. I had the whole weekend off and ended up having a lot of fun. Then today, a day later, I got a message from her saying she was ready now and how excited she was to get all the items I had promised. I told her that, unfortunately, it was too late because I had already restarted the game.

Her friend was very disappointed and called her selfish.

She got super mad and said I was being selfish. That I knew she wanted my stuff and that I could’ve just waited. When I reminded her that I told her exactly when I was planning to delete the island, she said I was overreacting. She said I could’ve done it any other day and that taking a weekend off just to play was “ridiculous and embarrassing.”

Now, she’s wondering if she should have waited a little longer.

Now, she’s ignoring me and says I’m a bad friend. And here I am, starting to feel bad. So… AITA? I told her clearly, gave her multiple chances, and followed through on what I said. But now, I’m wondering if I should’ve just waited longer.

Was she wrong to start the game over so quickly, or was her friend wrong for waiting too long to connect with her?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

You can’t expect your friends to wait for your forever.

