Woman Planned A Comedy Date Night To Reconnect With Her Husband, But His Reaction To Her Invitation Left Her Hurt And Disappointed

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership where both people make an effort to grow together.

What would you do if your marriage felt dead and your partner sucked the joy out of everything?

This woman has been struggling to hold on to her 12-year marriage.

She tried counseling, couples apps, and even planned a special date night with her husband.

But instead of joy, she was met with a response that left her hurt and questioning everything.

AITA…my husband sucks the joy out of me… I (40F) and my husband (41M) have been in a huge rough spot in our almost 12-year marriage. I had to essentially force him into marriage counseling, where he went but didn’t really participate. I have asked him to play couples’ games to reconnect, as well as a couples’ app to reconnect. And then, the latest was today, when I scored tickets to a comedy show I have really wanted to go to and is hard to get tickets to.

This woman was super excited to tell her husband about the show.

I called my husband, super excited, and his response was, “I don’t want to sit in the front row.” It sucked the absolute joy out of my soul. I had planned to take the night out of work so he and I could have a date night and actually laugh and be joyful for an evening. And his response just freakin’ hurt.

She decided she’s finally done, and now wants a divorce.

Here is where I could be the jerk. I told him I want a divorce and I am simply done. His response is typical for sucking the joy out of anything that is supposed to be fun. He doesn’t participate in family activities and sleeps in a separate bedroom. I don’t know if I should follow through with separation.

Is divorce the right decision?

Sometimes, a relationship has already ended even before you decide to end it.

