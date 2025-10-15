Woman Plans A Trip To Visit Her Friend In Another City, But The Week Before The Visit, The Friend Makes Plans To Go Out Of Town

Imagine planning a vacation with the whole point being to visit a friend you haven’t seen in awhile.

What would you do if your travel arrangements were nonrefundable but your friend wasn’t going to actually be in town when you planned your visit?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s pretty mad at her friend for bailing on their plans; however, she’s not 100% sure if she’s overreacting or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not speaking to my best friend after I booked a flight, hotel to come visit her but she ended up accepting an invitation to go out of town during my visit? She confirmed with me she was free this specific weekend where my husband and I would visit. We booked flights and a hotel room, both non refundable. The week before our visit, she messages me to say that her brother was throwing a surprise birthday party for his wife and begged her to come. Attending the party would require her to go out of town as they live far away.

It seemed like she was going to prioritize their visit.

At first she let me know if our flights and hotel were non refundable she would tell her brother she already had plans and wouldn’t be able to attend the party. I let her know that yes- the flights and hotel are non refundable and let her know we were looking forward to seeing her, her kids and husband. A day passes and she ended up texting me that her brother begged her to come to the party and bought them tickets so she felt obligated to go. My husband and I ended up going on the trip anyway as to not waste our money and just did our own thing without her being there.

She made her feelings clear.

We come home and I let her know I was disappointed that she ditched us when we planned this trip specifically to see her. She said that she was sorry but felt like she couldn’t say no to her brother. She’s tried to text me since this happened but I haven’t really responded much and as of today, we haven’t spoken for over 2 weeks. Which is long for us because we’d text or talk almost every day normally. Should I get over it or am I justified?

That’s a tough situation. I can see how the friend felt torn.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person would choose her friend over her brother.

Another person would feel upset too.

This is a good question.

Here’s another good suggestion.

If she wants to stay friends, she needs to move past this.

