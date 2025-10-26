Woman Prefers To Get Married In May, But Her Mom Is Pressuring Her To Choose A Different Month
Choosing a wedding date is a personal choice between the bride and the groom.
This woman was newly engaged and planning a small wedding for May 2026.
Her sister announced plans to start trying for a baby, so their mother pressured her into choosing a different date.
She wanted to keep May as her first choice, so an unexpected argument ensued.
Read the full story below and weigh in.
AITA for not scheduling my wedding around my sister’s family planning?
My fiancé and I got engaged this summer.
And we think we have found our venue for a very small wedding.
We are strongly leaning towards May 2026.
But we also consider September as a backup.
This woman learned that her older sister is trying to conceive.
A few weeks after I got engaged, my older sister (33F) suddenly got her IUD removed.
She told my mom and me that she and her boyfriend (27M) are starting to try for a baby.
She noted that, in her ideal world, she would get pregnant fairly quickly.
And that the baby would come around June.
She clarified that she preferred to get married in May, rather than September.
After my sister revealed this to us, my mom started talking about my September wedding.
I clarified to her that while September is a backup, I strongly prefer May.
She was taken aback and pointed out that my sister might be very pregnant and unable to come to our wedding.
I had considered this, but I also considered that it’s not guaranteed that she will get pregnant right away or at all.
Making it just as possible for her to be heavily pregnant in September.
Her mom kept pushing her to pick September as her wedding date.
Additionally, even if her ideal timeline did work, I live 600 miles away from her.
So I doubt she would come to a September wedding with a newborn anyways.
My mom seemed certain that my sister will get pregnant right away.
And said it would be inconsiderate of me to pick a May wedding date.
AITA?
You can’t decide on a person’s schedule based on somebody else’s timeline.
