Woman Reconnected With Childhood Friends Without Inviting Her Sister, So When Her Sister Found Out She Guilt-Tripped Her

It can be tough balancing family loyalty with long-standing friendships.

So, what would you do if you got together with your longtime friends, but your sister felt left out and guilted you for it?

Would you stop seeing them altogether?

Or would you be left wondering how to feel about the whole thing?

In the following story, one sister finds herself dealing with this exact problem and is unsure how to feel.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for getting together with friends without my sister? My sister (Kate,35) and I (37,f) grew up with another pair of sisters (Rachel, 35) and (Sarah, 37) since we were 5 and 7 years old. Sarah was my best friend, and Rachel was Kate’s best friend, so we would all hang out together a lot. Over time, Rachel and Kate drifted apart a bit – no real bad blood, just different friend groups – but Sarah and I remained close. Now, my sister (Kate) is definitely my best friend, and because of life, we don’t see Rachel and Sarah as much anymore.

For years after college, the four of us would get together for birthday dinners out, but that just kind of stopped two years ago at Kate’s birthday, and no one has said anything since then about a birthday dinner.

Now, her sister is upset that she was left out.

Sarah still messages me to get together sometimes, and obviously, I want to maintain my friendship with her. Yesterday, my sister got upset with me because I got together with Sarah at her house, Rachel ended up being there too, and now Kate is guilting me and telling me she’s upset and has just stopped texting me back. Are her actions valid? Should I have asked if Kate could have come also? Should I stop hanging out with Sarah because Rachel and Kate don’t hang out anymore? We are all in relationships and have kids, and I feel like this is all so juvenile. I feel I should be able to get together with my friend without feeling guilty. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but they didn’t intentionally ditch her.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened to her.

This person thinks her sister has nothing better to do.

According to this reader, she can have a life outside of her sister.

As this comment explains, her sister can reach out to her friend if she wants.

For this woman, they’re not kids anymore.

These are grown women! No one should be telling anyone who they can and cannot hang out with.

