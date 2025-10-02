Woman Refused To Go Shopping With Her Sister Because She Already Had Plans With Her Friends, So Now She’s Being Called Selfish

Some siblings can be a little too entitled, thinking they should always get their way.

AITAH for telling my sister that I am busy and cannot help her with back-to-school shopping? I am 27F, and my sister is 18F. I have some plans today with friends that I’ve been looking forward to for a while. Suddenly, I get a call from my sister asking me to take her back-to-school shopping today before she starts uni. Apparently, my dad promised to take her and then, suddenly, changed his mind because he was too tired. She wanted to do it during the same time I have my other plans.

For context, we live in the same city, but I moved out 6 months ago and, now, I’m in my own place. I said, “Sorry, I can’t. I have some plans today but we can go another day.” She was like, “Today is the only day I can go before school starts. Why are your friends’ plans more important? You care more about your friends than your own sister. You are so selfish.”

I told her if she gave me proper notice, I could schedule it in, but I can’t drop everything and go the day of. She was like, “I don’t have to do that like I’m scheduling an appointment with you. You are literally my sister. You should want to help me.” She then went on some long rant about me being selfish. She said everyone in the family thinks I am selfish. She even said I moved out and live alone because I’m selfish, etc. etc.

I suggested to her that she could just ask our brother who is off work and might be available. But she kept spazzing and calling me selfish. I hung up and ended the call. Am I wrong for not changing my plans? I’m tired of being the typical eldest daughter/sibling that has to sacrifice for everyone. That’s literally why I moved out recently.

