Woman Revealed That Her Dad Pawned Her Inheritance For Some Quick Cash, But Instead Of Getting Support, She Was Blamed For “Creating Drama”

Aita for exposing my dad for pawning grandma’s jewelry. I’m 22F and my grandma passed away about two years ago. She left a small box of jewelry that she wanted split between me and my cousin when we were older. Nothing crazy expensive, but some gold rings and a necklace that had been in the family for decades.

A couple weeks ago, I was helping my mom clean out the attic and I realized the jewelry box was missing. When I asked about it, she froze and said, “Ask your dad.” So I did. He admitted that last year, he pawned everything because he “needed quick cash” for a car repair. I was shocked and honestly felt sick.

My grandma specifically wrote in her will that the jewelry should go to me and my cousin. I told my cousin right away because I felt like she deserved to know. She got upset and then told her parents. And now, everyone in the family knows.

Here’s the twist though. Instead of being angry at my dad, a lot of relatives are mad at me for “creating drama” and “making him look bad.” My dad keeps saying he planned to “replace” the jewelry eventually, but I know that’s impossible. They were unique pieces. Now, family dinners are a nightmare. My cousin is rightfully furious, and I’m being treated like I set off a bomb just for asking a question.

Respecting a loved one’s last wishes is worth more than some quick cash.

