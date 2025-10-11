Woman Set A Fixed Bedtime For Herself, But She Fears That Her Friends Might Judge Her For Breaking It

Some friends can be too involved in one’s personal business.

This woman was trying to fix her sleep schedule by setting a strict bedtime for herself.

She let her friends know about it and explained she might leave hangouts early to stick to her plan.

But since some of her friends check her location, she worried how it might look if they saw her out past her own cutoff.

WIBTA if I told my friends that I have a self imposed bedtime but then break that time to do my own thing? So, I’m trying to fix my schedule. And to do so, I’ve imposed a bedtime for myself, to be in bed no later than 11:30 pm or 12 am. I let my friends know of this. I told them that I’d be removing myself from hangouts or the like to stick to this bedtime.

My question then is, would I be the jerk if I went out past that time on very infrequent occasion to do my own thing? Like, I’m not allowing my friends to break my boundary of needing to be in bed. But would it look bad to them if they saw me out past that time? Several of my friends have my location. And at least one or two of them check it regularly just to check in and see what I’m up to.

I don’t usually have an issue with this, even if it is a bit of an invasion of my privacy. But I could see it becoming an issue if they’re under the impression that I’m setting firm boundaries with them. But then not sticking to those boundaries myself. I have at least one friend that I could see this becoming an issue with. But I know they’d take great offense to me stopping location sharing.

I also fear they’d take offense to me telling them I don’t want to be up late. And then they catch me up and out past the time I said I wouldn’t. WIBTA? Or do I just have to impose stronger boundaries around people staying out of my business?

True friends respect both honesty and flexibility.

