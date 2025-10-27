Woman Shared Some Exciting News With Her Friend, But It Was Mistaken As Bragging

It is normal to share good news with close friends and family.

This woman was happy to learn that her divorced parents had agreed to cover her college tuition.

She was excited to share the news with her friend, expecting that she would be happy for her.

Instead, her friend got upset and told her to stop “rubbing it” in her face.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my friend my parents are paying for my first 4 years at college? My parents are divorced. In their divorce agreement, they both agreed to help pay for my college. Normally, parents do not have to do that, but in their case, it is written into the agreement. I recently found this out and I was excited because college is very expensive. And at least, some of that stress is off of me.

This woman told her friend about this news, but her friend didn’t take it well.

I will still have to pay for living costs, food, school supplies, and then med school later on. But tuition itself is covered. I told my friend about it and she got upset. She said it is unfair because she has to work and save every summer just to cover a couple of years. She will probably still be in debt afterwards, while I get it for free.

Her friend felt like she was rubbing it in her face.

She also told me that I have mentioned it before, which I haven’t. And that it feels like I am rubbing it in her face. From my point of view, I was not bragging at all. I was just sharing something exciting the same way she shares good things with me. I always respond in a cheerful manner even if it makes me feel upset.

Now, she’s sad because she couldn’t talk to her about things happening in her life.

I honestly thought she would be happy for me. Instead, she told me not to mention it anymore because everything we talk about always ends in a fight. Now, I feel like I cannot talk about things in my life without her getting upset. This has happened on numerous occasions. At the same time, I do not want to hurt her feelings or make her feel like her hard work is not valid.

So she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

So, AITA for talking about my parents paying for my college? This was the first time we’ve talked about this. I’ve gotten many people telling me I was bragging because I had mentioned she said I had told her about the situation before, which wasn’t true. I hadn’t brought it up prior to the situation because this was the first time I’ve known about this. Also, she isn’t poor nor is her family. They just chose not to pay for her college.

