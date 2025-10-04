Woman Started A Small Talk With A Customer, But She Ended Up Saying The Wrong Thing And Getting Embarrassed

Casual conversations can sometimes take an unexpected and awkward turn.

Vacation, visiting family?…. Oh no One time, while ringing up a customer, I was chatting with them. Somehow, the subject of him being from out of state came up. I asked where he was from, and he said Florida.

This was in the middle of winter and I’m in a more northern state. So I jokingly asked why the heck he’d leave all that beautiful weather behind. I said that it had to be something good. He just looked at me and said, “Actually I’m here for a funeral.” I froze. I just stared at him for a second.

Then, I managed to mumble out, “Oh… Well, that’s… erm… terrible.” It was almost as bad as the time I asked a lady the reason for returning the dog supplies as it had to be put into the system. She told me about how she just lost her dog after a long fight with cancer. Imagine a cashier looking horrified and repeating, “Oh… Oh no…” at every break of the story.

At the end, I told that customer to have a great day. Then, I immediately hated myself. Open mouth, insert foot.

