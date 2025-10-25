Woman Told A Stranger At Target She Didn’t Work There, But The Shopper Still Followed Her Around Asking For Help

Some people can’t take a hint, even when you tell them straight to their face.

What would you do if someone kept following you around a store, insisting you help them find an item after you’ve already told them you don’t work there?

In the following story, one Target shopper encounters this exact situation and eventually opts for the latter.

Cookie lady at Target This happened last fall. I was wearing a green sweater and black leggings, and it looked nothing like Target’s employee uniform. One evening, I was looking at the bags of Halloween candy, and a lady came up to me holding her phone, saying, “Excuse me, do you know where these cookies are?” (She holds up a picture of these white cookies with pumpkins on them) “Maybe over in the frozen food section? I’m not sure,” I reply.

“Do you know which row?” She says. “I don’t, sorry, I don’t work here,” I say. She chuckles and walks away, and I go back to looking at the chocolate and picking out a bag. A couple of minutes later, she comes back holding up her phone again with the picture. “I didn’t see it,” she says. “Yeah, I don’t know,” I shrug.

“I really want to find it,” the lady says. “Sorry, I don’t work here,” I say again, glancing around to see if an employee is walking by. “Maybe you can ask one of the cashiers?” She then tries to ask me a question about a piece of furniture or a kitchen item. At this point, I just turn and walk away, walking to a different row further away. Fortunately, she did not follow and was still muttering to herself in the row.

