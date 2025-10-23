Woman Told Her Boyfriend That She Didn’t Think They Were Dating, And He Got Really Upset About It

Isn’t it heartbreaking when you realize you might not be on the same page as your partner? What would you do in that case?

AITAH girlfriend didn’t consider us dating So for girlfriends day, I (19m) made a gift for my then (20f) girlfriend, I was going to surprise her with it, but before I went to go give it to her, I texted her asking if she was my girlfriend in a playful and joking way, not being serious.

She responded with “not officially, no.” To which I was immediately confused and thought she was messing with me, so after playfully brushing it off she told me she was serious, and that she didn’t think we were dating.

Keep in mind, we’d been officially dating for around 6 months, and took a break due to an argument which was worked out afterwards, which resulted in us getting back together(or so I thought). This conversation happened around 2 months after said break and amend, in which we told each other that we loved each other, did the whole good morning good night did you eat yet schtick, bought matching clothes and jewelry. She’s met my parents and we’ve referred to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend.

When confronted about this she said that seeing me happy gave her hope for our future, that referring to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend was just “easier” that we were working up to potentially having a relationship with each other and that it was a win win and I was “getting what I wanted” and assured me that this wasn’t because she was seeing other people or something.

I got really upset at her, told her that it was messed up that she let me believe that and didn’t ever say anything, and pretty much have cut her off now, but since that day I’ve been wondering if I was too harsh. AITAH for getting upset?

