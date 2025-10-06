Woman Tried To Return An Item And Ask For A Refund, But The Smart Customer Service Manager Easily Caught Her In A Lie

Honesty matters when dealing with returns at any store.

This woman was a customer service manager handling a questionable refund request.

A customer claimed she had bought pork chops the previous day.

But the packaging told a very different story.

When the manager challenged her, she quickly changed her mind and left.

Refund denied A customer service manager told me a lady came up yesterday with a big pack of pork chops and a random can of something. She said she bought it yesterday and just didn’t need it anymore. She didn’t have a receipt, of course. So the manager says, “Ok, what’s your phone number? I can pull it up that way.”

The lady sudden y changed her mind about refunding the meat.

“Oh, er, I had forgotten my number, so I had used the store card.” You forgot your phone number, but ok. Our meat has the date and time printed on the label if you know how to decipher it. She told me she said to the lady, “Yeah, I’m not gonna refund this.” The lady didn’t argue too hard and said, “I’ll just go to the other store and return it.”

She immediately left when the manager threatened to look at the tape.

Manager said, “Yeah, I’m just gonna hold on to these pork chops, too. You’re not getting them back.” “Whaaat? You can’t do that, gimme my meat.” Turns out, we had just cut those chops not even an hour ago. Manager said, “Did you not tell me you bought them yesterday? Because I can easily go watch the tape and see you come in the store with the chops, or not come in with them.” She just left.

Deception rarely works when the facts are plain to see.

