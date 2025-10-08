Woman Tries To Shop At David’s Bridal As A Walk-In, But Finds Out It’s Basically A No-Go

Wedding planning is a whole big thing – you’d hope at the very least that the places you go to shop for the stuff you need will like, help you find it?

That wasn’t the case for TikTok user @makeupbykatejane:

“Let’s go shopping at David’s Bridal as a size 16 to see what they have in stores. I already have my wedding dress, but I want to see if they have any like, rehearsal dinner dresses, or like something I could wear for my engagement shoot. So let’s go see what they have.”

“Okay, that did not go very well. I thought that David’s Bridal was like a department store that I could just walk into and try on dresses because I’m just looking for like a nice like… long dress for an engagement photo shoot, um, but, that is not the case. So I walked in and they like matched with the stylist and everything which was like super cool and chill like not a problem at all. I tried on two dresses and then they didn’t really have anything like off the rack and I tried on two dresses, and then immediately she had to leave because she had an actual appointment.”

“So, um, that was a bust and that ended, and like here are the dresses I tried on, it was nothing.”

