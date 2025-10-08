October 8, 2025 at 4:55 am

Woman Tries To Shop At David’s Bridal As A Walk-In, But Finds Out It’s Basically A No-Go

by Ben Auxier

Kate outside a David's Bridal

TikTok/makeupbykatejane

Wedding planning is a whole big thing – you’d hope at the very least that the places you go to shop for the stuff you need will like, help you find it?

That wasn’t the case for TikTok user @makeupbykatejane:

“Let’s go shopping at David’s Bridal as a size 16 to see what they have in stores. I already have my wedding dress, but I want to see if they have any like, rehearsal dinner dresses, or like something I could wear for my engagement shoot. So let’s go see what they have.”

“Okay, that did not go very well. I thought that David’s Bridal was like a department store that I could just walk into and try on dresses because I’m just looking for like a nice like… long dress for an engagement photo shoot, um, but, that is not the case. So I walked in and they like matched with the stylist and everything which was like super cool and chill like not a problem at all. I tried on two dresses and then they didn’t really have anything like off the rack and I tried on two dresses, and then immediately she had to leave because she had an actual appointment.”

“So, um, that was a bust and that ended, and like here are the dresses I tried on, it was nothing.”

they were so nice and respectful but I wish they warned me that they may need to ask me to leave!! #davidsbridal #weddingdressshopping #weddingdresstryon

Some were flabbergasted.

2025 09 07 22 24 25 Woman Tries To Shop At Davids Bridal As A Walk In, But Finds Out Its Basically A No Go

Maybe it’s a timing thing?

2025 09 07 22 24 45 Woman Tries To Shop At Davids Bridal As A Walk In, But Finds Out Its Basically A No Go

Seems like an odd practice.

2025 09 07 22 24 54 Woman Tries To Shop At Davids Bridal As A Walk In, But Finds Out Its Basically A No Go

She wasn’t the only one who had trouble there.

2025 09 07 22 25 08 Woman Tries To Shop At Davids Bridal As A Walk In, But Finds Out Its Basically A No Go

Seems like maybe you should call ahead before rolling the dice.

