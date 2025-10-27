Woman Visits Grandparents At The Same Time As Her Mom And Siblings, But Her Mom Wasn’t Around Until The Day She Was Going To Leave

It can be hard when family members live far away from each other.

If you found out that several family members were planning to visit each other, would you try to plan a trip to the same location at the same time so it could be like a family reunion?

She was intending to visit her mother and siblings, but her mother wasn’t around until the last day.

AITAH for not speaking to my mother after she didn’t make time for me when she came to town, then yelled at me for walking into the kitchen? I (25F) live in Texas, I have family in Oklahoma and my mom, dad and siblings live on the east coast. I was informed my mom and siblings were coming to Oklahoma to visit the family. I told my mom I would come up and visit the same weekend so I could see her and my siblings.

During that weekend, she decided to spend the entire time at her “friends” house and never made the effort to see me, I use this term “friends” lightly as they aren’t truly friends, they talk mad crazy about each other and how they can’t stand the other person when they aren’t together). I enjoyed my weekend with the siblings/grandparents. I didn’t keep blowing up my mom or continue to ask her if she was coming to see me. I did however let her know where and when I would be at a specific places. I figured she knew I was there to see her and the family, if she wanted to see me, she would come see me.

On my last day there, I was trying to leave, I had the car loaded and was getting ready to leave when she pulled up. (keep in mind I still haven’t seen her all weekend), I go back inside the house to say my goodbyes to the siblings and grandparents.

She walks into the kitchen, when I walked into the kitchen to give her a hug and say goodbye she looked at me and yelled ” I can see it all over your face, I don’t want to deal with. You can either give me a hug, tell me you love me and leave. Or you can just be mean and leave.” I shrugged my shoulders, said ok and walked out. I don’t feel like I deserved that attitude.

I haven’t spoken to her since then. I have learned that my mom thinks it’s funny that I’m not speaking to her and is laughing about it to her friend. My dad thinks I should “be the bigger person” and apologize to her. I don’t think I’ve done anything to apologize for.

My uncle is on the fence, A couple of my siblings think we are both being stupid and should just get over it. My grandparents are 100% on my side and have told my mom how uncalled for that attitude was and how she is the wrong. This is a hill I will die on as I honestly don’t feel like I was wrong in any way. But AITAH for not speaking with her until she apologizes to me?

