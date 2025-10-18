Woman Wanted To Relax At The Hotel Pool, So She Asked A Group Of Guests To Turn Off Their Speakers Or Wear Headphones

Vacations are a time to relax and enjoy the moment.

If you were staying at a hotel that had a designated quiet zone, but other guests in that are were blasting music, would you ignore the music or tell them to turn it off?

This woman was on holiday at a small hotel in Greece, hoping to relax by the quiet pool.

But a group of guests repeatedly played loud music on speakers.

Keep reading to find out what happened when she politely asking them to turn down their music.

AITA or asking a group to turn off their speaker at the pool? We’re on vacation at a small hotel in Greece. It’s the second time we are at this hotel, and one of the main reasons is its two pools. There’s a bigger one next to the bar in the main area and a small one behind one of the buildings. In front of the back pool, there’s a clear sign that it’s a relax zone, and guests are asked to keep the noise to a minimum.

This woman noticed that a group of guests was blasting music from their speakers.

We like quiet but don’t expect complete silence at a public place, so we don’t mind if someone drinks a bit too much and talks loudly or something like that. For the past week, everyone but this one group has been using headphones for music in the quiet zone. I asked them politely if they could do that, too. They turned it off.

So he went to the reception and told them what was going on.

Next day, they were doing it again, so we decided to go to the beach. We can’t afford to do it often as the sunbeds there are not free. Today, they were listening to music on the speaker again. We went to the reception and asked for advice. We’re quiet and shy people, we don’t like confrontation.

The hotel sent someone to ask the guests to turn off their speakers.

The receptionist agreed with us, and said they can freely listen to their music at the main pool. She also sent someone that politely asked them to turn it off. As soon as they left, the guy turned the speaker on again. I waited for half an hour then lost my patience and asked if they could either go to the other pool or use headphones.

The guy playing the loud music lost it and started shouting.

The guy lost it and shouted to everyone if the music disturbed anyone else. Most of the people there were with his group. Then, he started aggressively saying that he has never met people like us and told us to go lie in the bushes if we don’t like the music. I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of leaving right away, but I’m hiding tears behind my sunglasses, and we plan to leave as soon as lunch starts.

Their group also started mocking and laughing at them.

I honestly don’t know where we should go afterwards. Over two hours later, he’s still loudly saying things like “It’s a bit too quiet here, isn’t it?” to his friends (family?). And they’re laughing with him. Was it too selfish to ask him to completely turn the music off? I know that most people like music at such places.

Guests at the quiet pool need to be quiet. There’s another pool where they’re free to be loud. It’s as easy as that. Even hotel staff were on their side.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person offers good advice.

This user makes a valid point.

Lol. Here’s a petty revenge idea.

I can’t stand people like that, says this person.

And finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Some people can’t follow even a simple rule.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.