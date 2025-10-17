Her Friend Constantly Responds To Her With Rude, Catty and Snarky Remarks, So She Wants To End The Relationship

Snark is a second language for a lot of people, even to their friends and family.

AITA if I cut off my friend simply because I cannot take a joke? I have been working really hard on my health and weight loss. I’ve made a lot of progress recently and I feel good about myself for the first time in a long time. My friend, let’s call her Sarah, has been super negative about it. Whenever I mention anything related to my progress, she makes shady or sarcastic comments.

They are outrageously rude.

For example, if I say “I’m down a few pounds,” she’ll reply with something like “Don’t lose too much, you’ll look sick” or “Oh, so now you think you’re better than everyone?” It feels like no matter what I say, she comes back with something negative. At first I brushed it off, but it’s gotten to the point where it feels like she doesn’t want me to lose weight. It honestly feels like she resents me for making progress, and it’s starting to make me not want to share anything with her at all.

It gets even shadier.

The weight loss thing isn’t the only thing. Anytime I say anything positive in general she always has something negative to say back in the form of a joke. For example she’s a small business owner and I’m a regular 9-5 who’s been trying to make her small business into full time for the past 5 years. I haven’t lost hope and never will but she says things like my “stupid job” mind you I’m a paralegal with a bachelors degree and regardless in my opinion a job is a job no one is better than the other. There was also one time I told her that I felt I was finally healing after my DV situation and she said that I was being fake about my healing process and trying to be like her? So AITA for wanting to end things because I can’t take these jokes ?

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. She’s gaslighting her.

The definition of the word for sure.

People like this wear you down.

Yep. I wonder why she is jealous.

It will feel good!

This reminds me of a friendship I cancelled. I’m glad I did it.

